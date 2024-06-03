Iranian military adviser killed in Israeli airstrike on Syria

An Iranian military adviser was killed in northern Syria in an apparent Israeli airstrike, local media reported on Monday.

According to the semi-official Tasnim news agency, the strike on military points in Aleppo left a military adviser of the Iranian Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC) dead.

It identified the official as Saeid Abyar, providing no further details on his activities in Syria.

Earlier, Syrian regime's news agency, SANA, had reported an Israeli airstrike that left an unspecified number of people killed.

No statements have since been issued by Israel on the attack.

Early in April, a suspected Israeli airstrike left seven Iranian military advisers killed on a building for the Iranian Consulate in Damascus, including Mohammad Reza Zahedi, a senior IRGC commander, prompting Iran to retaliate the incident on April 15 with a wave of drone and missile strikes on Israel.

Israel has been intermittently carrying out attacks on Iranian-backed groups and military positions affiliated with the Syrian regime's army since the start of the country's civil war in 2011.

















