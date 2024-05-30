 Contact Us
News Sports Olympiacos beat Fiorentina to win 2024 UEFA Europa Conference League title

Olympiacos beat Fiorentina to win 2024 UEFA Europa Conference League title

Ayoub El Kaabi scored in extra-time to secure Olympiacos a dramatic 1-0 win against Fiorentina and the Conference League title on home soil on Wednesday.

Agencies and A News SPORTS
Published May 30,2024
Subscribe
OLYMPIACOS BEAT FIORENTINA TO WIN 2024 UEFA EUROPA CONFERENCE LEAGUE TITLE

Olympiacos defeated Fiorentina to win the 2024 UEFA Europa Conference League title on Wednesday.

Fiorentina's Nikola Milenkovic scored in the ninth minute, but it was ruled out for offside at AEK Arena in Athens.

Neither side was able to produce a goal in the 90 minutes of regular play and the final went into extra time.

In the 116th minute, Ayoub El Kaabi scored the winning header, assisted by Santiago Hezze.

With the victory, Olympiacos became the first Greek club to win a major European trophy.