Amnesty International calls for cease-fire in Gaza

Amnesty International on Wednesday urged an immediate and sustained cease-fire in Gaza.

"There is nowhere safe in Gaza," the organization stated on X. "An immediate and sustained ceasefire by all parties is the only effective way to put an end to all this suffering and loss."

The organization stressed that civilians, aid workers, hospitals, and schools should not be targeted.

Israel has launched a brutal offensive on the Gaza Strip since Oct. 7 following a Hamas attack, killing more than 36,170 people and injuring around 81,400 others.

Nearly eight months into the Israeli war, vast swathes of Gaza lay in ruins amid a crippling blockade of food, clean water, and medicine.

Israel stands accused of "genocide" at the International Court of Justice (ICJ), which in its latest ruling has ordered Tel Aviv to immediately halt its operation in Rafah, where over a million Palestinians had sought refuge from the war before it was invaded on May 6.