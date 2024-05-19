Manchester City win unprecedented fourth successive league title

Manchester City won an unprecedented fourth straight English top flight title with a 3-1 win over West Ham United on Sunday to pip rivals Arsenal on the final day of a thrilling Premier League season.

Two glorious early goals from league player of the season Phil Foden created a party atmosphere in the sunshine at the Etihad Stadium, before a stunning bicycle kick from Mohammed Kudus before halftime brought West Ham briefly into the game.

But Rodri sealed the victory with a low 59th minute shot from outside the area, giving Pep Guardiola's side a phenomenal sixth title in seven years. Fans danced in their seats, belting out: "Champions again!" and "Are you watching Arsenal?"

In one of the closest title races in Premier League history, Arsenal could have taken the championship had City dropped points. But the Londoners' 2-1 win in their game against Everton was in vain, leaving them two points behind.