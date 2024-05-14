Serena Williams to host 2024 ESPYs in July

Tennis great Serena Williams will host the 2024 ESPYs in July, ESPN announced on Tuesday.

The 23-times Grand Slam champion, who retired after the 2022 U.S. Open and is widely regarded as one of the greatest tennis players of all time, will take the stage July 11 at The Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles.

"This is a dream come true for me, and something I've wanted to do for as long as I can remember," Williams, 42, said in an ESPN news release.

"It has been a sensational year for sports and an unprecedented one for female athletes. I can't wait to celebrate everyone on-stage in July."

The ESPYs, which are co-produced by ESPN and Full Day Productions, commemorate the past year in sports by recognizing major athletic achievements, reliving unforgettable moments, and saluting the leading performers and performances.