Turkish archer Gazoz wins gold medal at Essen 2024 European Outdoor Championship

Turkish archer Mete Gazoz won a gold medal in the recurve men's category at the Essen 2024 European Outdoor Championships on Sunday.

Gazoz defeated Slovenian Den Habjan Malavasic 6-0 in the final to become the European champion.

The Turkish athlete has previously won gold in the men's individual at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics and gold in the men's individual recurve at the 2023 World Archery Championships.

The 24-year-old was also named the best men's recurve archer for 2023 by the World Archery Federation in its annual poll.