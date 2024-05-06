McLaren driver Lando Norris secures maiden Formula 1 victory in Miami

McLaren's British driver Lando Norris won his first Formula 1 race at Sunday's Miami Grand Prix, beating his Red Bull opponent Max Verstappen.

In the 57-lap Miami GP, Norris saw the checkered flag first with a time of one hour, 30 minutes and 49.876 seconds to be the winner of the race in the US.

Defending world champion Verstappen finished second as the Dutchman was 7.612 seconds behind Norris.

Ferrari's Charles Leclerc was third in Miami as the gap between him and Norris was around 10 seconds.

"I'm very happy for Lando. It's been a long time coming, and it's not gonna be his last one," Verstappen said, congratulating Norris.

This season, Verstappen won four Grand Prix races in six rounds. He was victorious in Bahrain, Saudi Arabia, Japan and China, which was the previous round. Ferrari's Carlos Sainz won in Australia in March.

Verstappen has 136 points to lead the 2024 Driver Standings.

His Red Bull teammate Sergio Perez has 101 points to be after Verstappen.

Leclerc from Monaco has collected 98 points to be third in this season's standings.

Round 7 in Formula 1 will be held in Emilia-Romagna, Italy on May 19.