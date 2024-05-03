American guard Shane Larkin extends contract with Turkish basketball giants Anadolu Efes

Turkish basketball giants Anadolu Efes announced Friday that team skipper Shane Larkin has extended his contract with the club.

Larkin, who had been rumored to leave, will stay with the Istanbul side until 2028, according to a club statement.

The 31-year-old joined Anadolu Efes in 2018, helping them win back-to-back Turkish Airlines EuroLeague titles in 2021 and 2022.

The American-Turkish guard has made appearances for several NBA teams including the Dallas Mavericks, New York Knicks, Brooklyn Nets, and Boston Celtics.









