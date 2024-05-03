American guard Shane Larkin extends contract with Turkish basketball giants Anadolu Efes

 Contact Us
In a statement released on Friday, Anadolu Efes, one of the top teams in Turkish basketball, revealed that their team captain Shane Larkin has signed an extended contract. Despite previous rumors of his departure, Larkin will now remain with the Istanbul-based club until 2028.

Published May 03,2024
Turkish basketball giants Anadolu Efes announced Friday that team skipper Shane Larkin has extended his contract with the club.

Larkin, who had been rumored to leave, will stay with the Istanbul side until 2028, according to a club statement.

The 31-year-old joined Anadolu Efes in 2018, helping them win back-to-back Turkish Airlines EuroLeague titles in 2021 and 2022.

The American-Turkish guard has made appearances for several NBA teams including the Dallas Mavericks, New York Knicks, Brooklyn Nets, and Boston Celtics.