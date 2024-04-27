Everton confirm survival from relegation with 1-0 win over Brentford

Idrissa Gueye's strike at the hour mark secured Everton a 1-0 win over Brentford in the Premier League on Saturday, confirming the club's survival from relegation.

The win took 15th-placed Everton to 36 points from 35 matches, 11 ahead of 18th-placed Luton Town who also have three games left to play after losing 2-1 at Wolverhampton Wanderers earlier in the day.

Brentford, whose survival was also confirmed with Luton's loss, fell to 16th with 35 points.

The hosts broke the deadlock when Jack Harrison's cross from the right reached Jarrad Branthwaite near the six-yard box, who was dispossessed by Nathan Collins. But the ball rolled towards Gueye who ran up and made no mistake with his right footed finish.

Everton had nearly led when Ben Godfrey's cross from inside the box was almost met in front of goal by Youssef Chermiti in the sixth minute, but the Portuguese forward fell inches short of making the finish.

Brentford also came close in the 19th minute when Vitaly Janelt found Mathias Jensen just outside the six-yard box, but Branthwaite's diving block foiled his attempt.

But the best chance of the half fell to Everton's Abdoulaye Doucoure, who had space inside the box to put away Chermiti's pass but sent it wide just before the break.

The woodwork denied Everton when Dwight McNeil's brilliant left footed effort from outside the box came off the crossbar, but fans in Goodison Park breathed a collective sigh of relief when Gueye scored minutes later.

Keeper Jordan Pickford punched out Keane Lewis-Potter's attempt from inside the box in the 76th minute, as the hosts held on through the nervy final minutes to ensure three points.

Everton visit Luton on Friday, a day before Brentford host Fulham.









