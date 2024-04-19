Former Arsenal chairman Sir Chips Keswick dies at 84

Arsenal confirmed on Friday the death of former club chairman Sir Chips Keswick. He was 84.

"A lifelong Arsenal supporter, he was a regular at Highbury after first standing in the boys' enclosure in 1949 and listed his early heroes as the Compton brothers and Jimmy Logie but, above all, goalkeeper-and later manager-George Swindin, as young Chips was a budding schoolboy keeper himself," Arsenal said in a statement.

Keswick succeeded Peter Hill-Wood as chairman in the summer of 2013 and helped The Gunners claim two FA Cups in 2017 and 2020.

Arsenal in a statement heaped praises on Keswick, saying he proved himself to be a clear-thinking, popular, and influential presence in the boardroom.

The London club also extended their deepest sympathies to his wife Lady Sarah and their children David, Tobias, and Adam.















