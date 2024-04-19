Fenerbahçe exit Europa Conference League after loss to Olympiacos on penalties

Turkish club Fenerbahçe was eliminated from the UEFA Europa Conference League on Thursday by Greek opponents Olympiacos after a heartbreaking 3-2 penalty shootout.

Turkish midfielder Irfan Can Kahveci scored the opener for Fenerbahçe in the box in the 12th minute of the last eight match held in Istanbul after Sebastian Szymanski found him.

Home team Fenerbahçe led the first half at Ulker Stadium.

Fenerbahçe forward Michy Batshuayi scored in the 82nd minute, but the Belgian player's goal was disallowed after a VAR check, as he was offside.

The sides leveled at 3-3 on aggregate, so the match went to extra time and then the penalty shootout.

Olympiacos defender Andreas Ntoi was sent off after a foul on Fenerbahçe winger Cengiz Ünder near the end of extra time.

After a 3-3 on aggregate, the penalties decided the winning team.

Olympiacos' Ayoub El Kaabi, Andre Horta and Giorgos Masouras scored. Youssef El-Arabi and Rodinei missed their penalties.

Olympiacos goalkeeper Kostas Tzolakis put in a heroic performance, saving three penalties.

Batshuayi and Alexander Djiku scored for Fenerbahçe during the penalty shootout.

But Fenerbahçe trio Dusan Tadic, Cengiz Ünder and Leonardo Bonucci each missed their penalties to let Olympiacos reserve their place in the semifinals.

Olympiacos will next play against England's Aston Villa.

In addition, Italy's Fiorentina and Belgium's Club Brugge qualified for the semis.

Aston Villa won 4-3 on penalties to eliminate France's Lille. Fiorentina beat Czech opponents Viktoria Plzen 2-0 after extra time.

Club Brugge beat PAOK 2-0 in Greece.

The two-legged Europa Conference League semifinals will begin on May 2.

The 2024 final will be played at Athens' AEK Arena on May 29.

SEMIFINAL STAGE



Aston Villa - Olympiacos

Fiorentina - Club Brugge