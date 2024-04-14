Bayer Leverkusen win first-ever German Bundesliga title

Bayer Leverkusen won their first-ever German Bundesliga title on Sunday after a 5-0 win over Werder Bremen.

Xabi Alonso's men hammered the Bremen team at their home BayArena to secure league title, with five games to spare.

Nigerian forward Victor Boniface scored the opener for Leverkusen, converting a penalty successfully in the 25th minute.

In the second half, Swiss midfielder Granit Xhaka and German star Florian Wirtz scored outside the area each to ensure Leverkusen clinch this season's Bundesliga title.

Wirtz scored on one-on-one after a long ball as Leverkusen made it 4-0 in the 84th minute. After Wirtz scored his team's fourth goal, many Leverkusen fans invaded the pitch to celebrate his goal and their championship.

In the 90th minute, Wirtz scored another goal to make a hat-trick to name the result.

Before the game at BayArena, thousands of fans cheered Leverkusen's bus arriving at the stadium.

After the final whistle, ecstatic fans invaded the pitch again to celebrate their team's historic Bundesliga title with the players.

Alonso's Leverkusen, who are in a dream season, also ended Bayern Munich's 11-year reign in the Bundesliga.

Leverkusen boosted their points to 79 in 29 matches. Their nearest opponents, second-place Bayern Munich, have 63 points.

The 2023-24 Bundesliga campaign will end on May 18.