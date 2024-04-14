Focus should be redirected to humanitarian crisis in Gaza: Turkish vice president

Turkish Vice President Cevdet Yılmaz said on Sunday Türkiye is hoping for de-escalation of regional tension, and renewed attention on the humanitarian crisis unfolding in Gaza, where Israeli attacks since last October have killed more than 33,000 Palestinians.

"We hope that the increasing tension in our region will decrease as soon as possible and attention will be focused on the crimes against humanity in Gaza," Yılmaz said on X.

"As Türkiye, we will continue to exert every effort to achieve a cease-fire, ensure uninterrupted humanitarian aid reaches the oppressed Palestinian people, and initiate a political process aimed at establishing a two-state permanent peace," he added.

Yılmaz emphasized that "those who unconditionally support Israel by remaining silent about the massacres contribute to escalating regional tension and become complicit in the crimes of the Netanyahu administration."

He reiterated to the international community to uphold the rule of law, support justice, and halt Israeli attacks.

"There are no winners in war; only losers of a fair peace," the vice president stressed.

Iran launched a barrage of drones and missiles at Israel late on Saturday in response to the April 1 attack on the Iranian consulate in Damascus. Many countries have urged restraint to avoid edging closer to full-blown regional war.



