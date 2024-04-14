 Contact Us
Türkiye does not want further escalation in region, Foreign Minister Fidan tells Iranian counterpart

Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan conveyed to Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian Turkey's stance against further escalation in the region following Iran's retaliation against Israel. Fidan also discussed regional stability with UK Foreign Minister David Cameron, and both officials agreed on the importance of avoiding further escalation in the region.

Agencies and A News MIDDLE EAST
Published April 14,2024
Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan on Sunday told his Iranian counterpart Hossein Amir-Abdollahian that Türkiye does not want any further escalation in the region after Tehran's retaliation against Israel.

According to information obtained from diplomatic sources, in a phone call, the Iranian top diplomat said the retaliatory operation against Israel has ended and that Iran will not launch a new operation unless it is attacked.

Amir-Abdollahian further stated that if Iran is attacked again, it will give a "stronger response" this time.

Fidan also held a phone call with his UK counterpart David Cameron, the sources said, adding that both officials agreed that the region should not see any further escalation.

Iran launched a barrage of drones and missiles at Israel late on Saturday in response to the April 1 attack on the Iranian consulate in Damascus.

The attack, which killed seven Iranian military officials, including a senior IRGC commander, drew sharp reactions from the Iranian government officials, who vowed "decisive response."

According to some unconfirmed reports, IRGC fired more than 300 drones and missiles in an attack that lasted several hours, many of which were intercepted by Israeli air defense systems.