Türkiye does not want further escalation in region, Foreign Minister Fidan tells Iranian counterpart

Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan on Sunday told his Iranian counterpart Hossein Amir-Abdollahian that Türkiye does not want any further escalation in the region after Tehran's retaliation against Israel.

According to information obtained from diplomatic sources, in a phone call, the Iranian top diplomat said the retaliatory operation against Israel has ended and that Iran will not launch a new operation unless it is attacked.

Amir-Abdollahian further stated that if Iran is attacked again, it will give a "stronger response" this time.

Fidan also held a phone call with his UK counterpart David Cameron, the sources said, adding that both officials agreed that the region should not see any further escalation.

Iran launched a barrage of drones and missiles at Israel late on Saturday in response to the April 1 attack on the Iranian consulate in Damascus.

The attack, which killed seven Iranian military officials, including a senior IRGC commander, drew sharp reactions from the Iranian government officials, who vowed "decisive response."

According to some unconfirmed reports, IRGC fired more than 300 drones and missiles in an attack that lasted several hours, many of which were intercepted by Israeli air defense systems.











