RED BULLS MAX VERSTAPPEN WINS F1 JAPANESE GRAND PRIX

Red Bull Racing's Dutch driver Max Verstappen celebrates with the trophy on the podium after winning the Formula One Japanese Grand Prix race at the Suzuka circuit in Suzuka, Mie prefecture on April 7, 2024. (AFP Photo)

Red Bull driver Max Verstappen won the Japanese Grand Prix on Sunday.

The Dutchman claimed the 53-lap race at the Suzuka Circuit with a time of one hour, 54 minutes, and 23.566 seconds in the fourth round.

Sergio Perez from Mexico was 12.535 seconds behind his teammate to come second. Spain's Carlos Sainz finished in third 20.866 seconds behind the leader.

Meanwhile, Red Bull's Daniel Ricciardo and Williams' Alex Albon were out after making contact on the opening lap.

Verstappen, 26, clinched his third race of the 2024 season and the 57th of his career.

Round five will take place in the Chinese Grand Prix on April 21.

TOP 5 DRIVERS IN THE 2024 SEASON



1. Max Verstappen (Netherlands): 77 points

2. Sergio Perez (Mexico): 64

3. Charles Leclerc (Monaco): 59

4. Carlos Sainz (Spain): 55

5. Lando Norris (Great Britain): 37

CONSTRUCTOR STANDINGS



1. Red Bull: 141

2. Ferrari: 120

3. McLaren: 69

4. Mercedes: 34

5. Aston Martin: 33