News Sports Former Spanish football boss Rubiales detained in corruption probe

Former Spanish football boss Rubiales detained in corruption probe

Luis Rubiales, the former president of the Spanish Football Federation (RFEF), has been arrested as part of a corruption investigation involving contracts signed during his tenure. He was taken into custody upon arriving at Madrid airport from the Dominican Republic and transported to Majadahonda, near Madrid, for interrogation.

DPA SPORTS Published April 03,2024 Subscribe

Former Spanish Football federation (RFEF) president Luis Rubiales has been detained in connection with a corruption probe relating to contracts during his term.



An official statement was yet to be released but a Guardia Civil spokesman told dpa that an according report from broadcasters RTVE was correct.



Rubiales was detained at Madrid airport upon his return from the Dominican Republic and taken to Majadahonda near Madrid for questioning.



According to Spanish law, a suspect can be detained for up to 72 hours without an arrest warrant.



Rubiales was originally set to be detained in mid-March when the Guardia Civil raided RFEF offices and other properties, including Rubiales home on Granada in connection with a corruption and money laundering investigation into contracts made during his five years as RFEF president.



They are said to include the deal to hold the Spanish Super Cup as a four-team tournament in Saudi Arabia, completed by Rubiales together with businessman and former Barcelona player Gerard Pique.



Rubiales stepped down in September over the women's World Cup kissing affair, having kissed Spanish player Jenni Hermoso on the lips without her consent.



He is under criminal investigation over that incident as well in Spain, and was banned for three years from football activities by the world governing body FIFA.



Rubiales has protested his innocence in both affairs.









