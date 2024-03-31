Liverpool go top after 2-1 comeback win over Brighton

Striker Mohamed Salah scored the winner as Liverpool came back from a goal down to beat Brighton & Hove Albion 2-1 and go top of the Premier League ahead of Manchester City's showdown with Arsenal later on Sunday.

Salah's sublime second-half strike leaves Liverpool on 67 points, three ahead of second-placed Arsenal and four ahead of City on a pivotal day in the title race.

Danny Welbeck gave Brighton the lead after 84 seconds when his side broke up a Liverpool attack and burst forward to find him just inside the box and he drilled an unstoppable shot past Caoimhin Kelleher to break the deadlock.

Luis Diaz levelled in the 27th minute after Brighton failed to clear a corner, and Liverpool's huge pressure paid dividends again when Alexis Mac Allister teed up Egyptian striker Salah to fire what proved to be the winner in the 65th minute, sending them back to the top of the standings.









