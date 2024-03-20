Injured Neuer to miss Germany friendlies

Goalkeeper Manuel Neuer has suffered a thigh muscle injury which rules him out of upcoming Germany friendlies against France and the Netherlands.



The national federation DFB said that Neuer tore a muscle fibre in training and has left the squad.



Neuer, 37, was returning to the squad after missing all games last year due to a lower lkeg fracture.



Marc-Andre ter Stegen is now expected to be between the posts for the games on Saturday in Lyon against France and three days later against the Dutch in Frankfurt.



It was not clear immediately how long Neuer will be sidelined but he is also set to miss matches at Bayern Munich in the closing stage of the season, with Bayern second in the Bundesliga and in the Champions League quarter-finals against Arsenal in April.



