Lewandowski leads Barcelona to 3-0 win over Atletico Madrid

Barcelona striker Robert Lewandowski produced a goal and two assists in his team's 3-0 win over Atletico Madrid in a La Liga week 29 match on Sunday.

Joao Felix opened the scoring in the 38th minute while Lewandowski doubled the lead in the 47th minute and Fermin Lopez made the score 3-0 in the 65th minute at the Civitas Metropolitano.

In stoppage time, Atletico Madrid were left with just 10 players after Nahuel Molina was sent off.

The Argentine defender was shown a straight red card for a reckless tackle on Vitor Roque.

Collecting 64 points, Barcelona are eight points behind leaders Real Madrid.

Atletico Madrid are in fifth spot with 55 points.










