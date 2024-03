Inter Milan were held to a 1-1 home draw with Napoli on matchday 29 in the Serie A on Sunday.

Playing at the Stadio Giuseppe Meazza, Matteo Darmian broke the deadlock in the 43rd minute, but Juan Jesus leveled the match in the 81st minute.

Despite the draw, Inter Milan remained at the top of the Italian top-division table with 76 points, while Napoli are seventh with 45 points.

The Nerazzurri are currently 14 points ahead of second-place AC Milan.