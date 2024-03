Italian Serie A side Lazio announced on Monday that Igor Tudor has been appointed the team's new manager.

The Croatian coach succeeds Maurizio Sarri, who left the post last week.

After Sarri's resignation, the team was entrusted to interim manager Giovanni Martusciello.

Tudor, 45 previously managed Turkish clubs Galatasaray ( 2017) and Karabukspor (2016-2017), and also coached two Serie A teams, Udinese and Hellas Verona.