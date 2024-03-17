Manchester United and Chelsea book places in FA Cup semi-finals

Amad Diallo struck a last-gasp extra-time winner as Manchester United came from behind to beat Liverpool 4-3 in a pulsating FA Cup tie at Old Trafford and move into the semi-finals.



Having led through Scott McTominay's finish in the 10th minute, United trailed at half-time after strikes in quick succession just before the interval from Alexis Mac Allister and Mohamed Salah.



An 87th-minute equalizer from Antony subsequently sent the match into extra time, during which Harvey Elliott – who had hit the post in the final moments of normal time – put Liverpool back in front and Marcus Rashford's finish levelled things up again.



With penalties looming, Antony's fellow substitute Diallo then had the final say as he sent the ball into the bottom corner in the dying moments – before being sent off, having been shown a second yellow card for removing his shirt as he celebrated.



Rashford said of Diallo: "I'm happy for him. He's been working hard this year and he's probably not had the opportunities that he would have wished. But if he wants to have more opportunities there's no better way to prove it than nights like tonight.



"It's a massive night in the history of United against Liverpool."



Liverpool manager Jürgen Klopp was left to rue a number of missed chances as his side's bid to win four trophies in his last season came to a dramatic end.



"After 2-1 up we had so many chances where we have to kill the game off and the rest is already history," Klopp told ITV.



"We are nearly there in normal time, nearly there in extra time and we lost the game. That's all right, I cannot ask the boys for more."



United will meet second-tier Coventry City in the semis while Chelsea face holders Manchester City, with both games at Wembley on April 20-21.



There was also late drama at Stamford Bridge as Chelsea advanced by beating Leicester 4-2.



The hosts were 2-0 up at half-time thanks to goals from Marc Cucurella and Cole Palmer, either side of Raheem Sterling seeing a penalty saved by Foxes goalkeeper Jakub Stolarczyk.



Leicester subsequently managed to get back on level terms after an Axel Disasi own goal and Stephy Mavididi effort, before having Callum Doyle sent off in the 73rd minute.



It appeared the Championship side had hung on for extra-time, only for substitutes Carney Chukwuemeka and Noni Madueke to score for Chelsea in stoppage time and send them through.



"For a second time, FA Cup, Carabao (League) Cup, we are going to Wembley," said Chelsea coach Mauricio Pochettino, who has struggled to convince fans due to a poor league camapaign.



"When I arrived in England at Southampton, they said, 'we need to go to Wembley, we need to go to Wembley'. In Tottenham, 'we need to go to Wembley, we need to go to Wembley'.



"Now look in nine months in two different competitions we got to Wembley and we need to enjoy and we need to trust more."



