Putin leads with 87% in Russian presidential election: Exit poll

Vladimir Putin commands a commanding lead of 87% in Russia's presidential elections, as per the exit poll data revealed by the Russian Public Opinion Research Center.

Published March 17,2024
Vladimir Putin is leading with 87% in Russia's presidential elections, according to exit poll data announced by the Russian Public Opinion Research Center.

He is followed by the Communist Party's Nikolai Kharitonov with 4.6%, the center said.

Vladislav Davankov from the New People Party secured 4.2% of the vote, while Leonid Slutsky, the leader of the LDPR (Liberal Democratic Party of Russia), got 3% of the vote.

Some 1.2% of the ballots were invalidated.

The Russian Public Opinion Research Center is a state-owned polling institution.