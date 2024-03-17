Any forced displacement of Palestinians into Egypt ‘unacceptable,’ Greek premier says

Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis said that any forced displacement of Palestinians into Egypt is "unacceptable."

During his visit to Egypt along with European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and leaders from Italy, Austria, Belgium, and the Greek Cypriot administration, Mitsotakis held bilateral talks with Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi.

Expressing deep concern over the situation in Gaza, the Greek prime minister reiterated his call for an immediate cease-fire and the release of hostages.

About Israel's planned ground offensive in the Rafah city, Mitsotakis said it worries both himself and European leaders.

He emphasized the need for the international community to work together to prevent the spread of instability in the region.

Mitsotakis also underlined the importance of providing legal migration routes for young Egyptians seeking work in the EU, saying that this is as crucial as combating human trafficking.



