Al-Hilal breaks world record for most consecutive wins in football history

Al-Hilal broke the world record for the most consecutive wins in football history after beating rivals Al-Ittihad in the Asian Champions League on Tuesday.

Playing at King Abdullah Sports City Stadium in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, Jorge Jesus' side defeated Al-Ittihad 2-0 to surpass Wales club The New Saints in the 2016-17 season with 28 wins.

The former Fenerbahçe coach returned to Saudi Arabia's Al-Hilal last year.

The 69-year-old Portuguese manager was the head coach for Al-Hilal between July 2018 and January 2019 and won the Saudi Super Cup.