EUROPES MAJOR FOOTBALL CLUBS CELEBRATE MUSLIM HOLY MONTH OF RAMADAN ON SOCIAL MEDIA ACCOUNTS

Europe's major football clubs celebrated the Muslim holy month of Ramadan with posts on their social media accounts.

"Ramadan Mubarak to our supporters celebrating across the world!" wrote English Premier League club Chelsea on X, along with an animated picture of a Muslim figure praying.



The London club also announced that they launch their first Muslim Supporters' Group called "Chelsea FC Muslim Supporters Group."

Another London club, Arsenal, wrote "For everyone celebrating this month, we wish you a safe and blessed Ramadan," on their official X account.

"Ramadan Kareem to everyone celebrating around the world," wrote the reigning Premier League champions, Manchester City, on X.

Their arch-rival, Manchester United, also published a celebration message on their official X account, which read, "Ramadan Mubarak to all those celebrating."

Italian Serie A side AC Milan wrote, "To all of you observing, have a blessed Ramadan Mubarak," on X.

"To all those celebrating around the world, Barça wishes you a blessed Ramadan," Spanish La Liga team Barcelona wrote on X.

German Bundesliga powerhouse Bayern Munich sent a post on their X account that read, "Ramadan Kareem to all who are celebrating."

During Ramadan, Muslims normally abstain from food, drink, smoking and intercourse from sunrise to sunset.

Throughout the course of the fasting month, Muslims are urged to perform extra prayers, especially at night, recite the Quran, give to the poor and refrain from misdeeds.