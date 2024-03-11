Barcelona aim to beat Napoli at home to reach Champions League quarterfinals

Spanish La Liga powerhouse Barcelona will have to beat Italian Serie A side Napoli at home in the Round of 16 second-leg match on Tuesday to reach the UEFA Champions League quarterfinals.

Barca missed the chance to win in the first leg of the Round of 16 at Italy as the match drew 1-1.

Barcelona have been suffering from injuries in their squad, with midfielders Gavi, Pedri and Frankie De Jong all nursing long-term injuries.

"I'm ticked off because we deserved more," said Barcelona manager Xavi after the first leg game at Italy and added: "This isn't a good result to take to Barcelona because we should have won. It's emblematic of our season that we should have won but didn't. However, playing like this, we'll win much more than we'll lose."

Napoli manager Francesco Calzona, for his part, had said: "We have a lot to work on still, but I congratulated the players on this performance. We fought, we had a good second half and a great final 15 minutes. I liked the spirit a lot. In the end, we believed we could win this game."

The UEFA Champions League quarterfinal, semifinal and final draws will be held at Nyon on Friday.

Champions League Round of 16 Second Leg Fixtures:

Tuesday:

Arsenal (England)-Porto (Portugal) (0-1)

Barcelona (Spain)-Napoli (Italy) (1-1)



Wednesday:

Atletico Madrid (Spain)-Inter Milan (Italy) (0-1)

Borussia Dortmund (Germany)-PSV (Netherlands) (1-1)