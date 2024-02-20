Report: Mbappe sıgns five-year contract at Real Madrid

France forward Kylian Mbappe has signed a five-year contract at Real Madrid from July 1 onwards in a free transfer from Paris Saint-Germain, Spanish sports daily Marca reported on Monday.



Mbappe, 25, has long been linked with a move to the Spanish league leaders, and he told PSG last year that he would not renew his contract there beyond the season.



Marca said that 2018 World Cup winner Mbappe informed PSG president Nasser Al-Khelaifi last week in a meeting which the report said took place in "a cordial atmosphere."



Mbappe, who arrived at PSG in 2017 from Monaco, reportedly asked PSG not to make him any further offers because he has signed at Real. Marca said the agreement has been in place for two weeks.



There has been no official confirmation of the deal. Mbappe said in early January hed had not made up his mind on his future.











