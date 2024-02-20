Klopp says Jota facing ‘months’ out as Liverpool injury woes worsen

Liverpool's injury crisis continues to deepen with forward Diogo Jota ruled out for "months", while there is no return date pencilled in for midfielder Curtis Jones or goalkeeper Alisson Becker.



Jota and Jones were added to a list which now extends to nine senior players unavailable and is less than ideal with the League Cup final against Chelsea to come on Sunday as the club continues to fight on four fronts.



"We have Diogo with a knee issue ruled out – it will obviously take months," said manager Jurgen Klopp ahead of the midweek visit of Luton.



"Not available are Ali (Alisson), muscle injury – we don't know how long it takes but it will take some time to come back – and Curtis with a bone/ligament issue is ruled out.



"Then we have the others where we think we will deal with it day by day. Longer term like Trent (Alexander-Arnold) and Dom (Dominik Szoboszlai) are on their way back but are not in team training yet so they are not available."



Other players absent include midfielders Thiago Alcantara and Stefan Bajcetic and centre-back Joel Matip (ACL), while striker Darwin Nunez was replaced at half-time of Saturday's win at Brentford as a precaution.



