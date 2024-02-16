ICARDIS LATE GOAL GIVES GALATASARAY 3-2 WIN OVER SPARTA PRAHA

Mauro Icardi's late goal led Galatasaray a 3-2 win over Sparta Praha in the UEFA Europa League playoff first-leg on Thursday.

Galatasaray broke the deadlock with a close-range finish from Kerem Demirbay in the 19th minute but Sparta Praha leveled the game with Angelo Preciado in the 47th minute at RAMS Park.

The Istanbul club took the lead again when Ladislav Krejci scored an own goal in the 61st minute.

After a minute, Galatasaray were down to 10 men after Victor Nelsson received a straight red card. Nelsson is penalized for a foul on Serbian winger Veljko Birmancevic.

Assisted by Preciado, Jan Kuchta netted a header to make the score 2-2 in the 65th minute.

Sparta Praha were down to 10 men in the 80th minute after Matej Rynes got a red card for a foul on Barış Alper Yılmaz.

Icardi made a long-range finish in the stoppage time and the game ended with a 3-2 score in favor of the Lions.

In another first-leg clash, Feyenoord were held to a 1-1 draw with Roma at Feyenoord Stadium.

Igor Paixao scored the opener for Feyenoord in the 45th minute and Romelu Lukaku leveled the game in the 67th minute.