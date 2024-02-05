Atletico Madrid rescue draw against Real Madrid

Atletico Madrid rescued a 1-1 draw over Real Madrid on Sunday in the Madrid derby in the Spanish La Liga.

Real Madrid broke the deadlock when Brahim Diaz made a close-range finish in the 20th minute at Santiago Bernabeu Stadium.

In the 48th minute, Atletico's Stefan Savic scored a header, but it was disallowed due to teammate Saul Niguez being offside.

Atletico Madrid leveled the match with a header from Marcos Llorente in stoppage time, assisted by Memphis Depay.

Real Madrid are at the top of the table with 58 points and Atletico Madrid are fourth with 48 points.













