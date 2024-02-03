News Sports Marouane Fellaini announces retirement from football

Published February 03,2024

Former Manchester United and Everton midfielder Marouane Fellaini has retired from professional football.



Fellaini left Shandong Taishan in November after four years with the Chinese club and has decided to bring his 18-year playing career to an end.



The Belgium international, who made 87 appearances for his national team, started out with Standard Liege before lengthy spells with Everton and United.



"I am writing this post to announce that after a career of 18 years, I am retiring from professional football," Fellaini said on Instagram.



"What an incredible journey it has been! I am so grateful to have played the sport I love at the highest level.



"I am proud to have represented Standard in Belgium, Everton and Manchester United in the UK, and Shandong Taishan in China. It was an honor (sic) to have played for the Belgian national team at the Olympics of 2008, Euro 2016 and the World Cups of 2014 and 2018.



"I have played in front of the best fans in the world, and I want to take this moment to thank all of them for their unwavering support throughout my career. Your encouragement and passion have been a constant source of inspiration for me.



"As I embark on this new chapter in my life, I look forward to new challenges, but be assured, I will continue to support the beautiful game in any way I can."



Fellaini won an FA Cup and Europa League during his time with Manchester United and helped Belgium to third place at the 2018 World Cup before enjoying league and cup success with Shandong.









