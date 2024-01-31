LIONEL MESSIS INTER MIAMI TO VISIT SAUDI CLUB AL-NASSR FOR RIYADH SEASON CUP

Lionel Messi's Inter Miami to visit Saudi club Al-Nassr for Riyadh Season Cup

Lionel Messi's Inter Miami will visit Saudi Pro League club Al-Nassr to play Thursday in the 2024 Riyadh Season Cup, a mid-season friendly.

The Argentine superstar and his Uruguayan teammate, Luis Suarez, who plays for Inter Miami in Major League Soccer (MLS), are expected to be featured in the match at Riyadh's Kingdom Arena.

Al-Nassr confirmed that Cristiano Ronaldo will not play in the friendly because the Portuguese forward is recovering from a muscle injury to his left calf.

The match will begin at 1800GMT.

In the first match of the Riyadh Season Cup, Al-Hilal beat Inter Miami 4-3 on Monday.

Al-Hilal will next face Al-Nassr on Feb. 8.