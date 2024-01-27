Ten-man Juventus held to home draw by lowly Empoli

Empoli midfielder Tommaso Baldanzi scored a second-half equaliser to hold leaders Juventus to a 1-1 home draw in Serie A on Saturday after Massimiliano Allegri's side were reduced to 10 men early in the first half.

Dusan Vlahovic put Juventus ahead in the 50th minute, scoring from close range following a corner, before Empoli substitute Baldanzi levelled 20 minutes later with a low strike from distance.

Juve were down to 10 men in the 18th minute when striker Arkadiusz Milik was sent off for a challenge on Empoli forward Alberto Cerri, the referee overturning his initial decision to book the Pole following a VAR review.

Juventus top the standings with 53 points from 22 games, two ahead of Inter Milan who have two matches in hand. Empoli are second bottom on 17 points.









