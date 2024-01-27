BAYERNS COMAN SIDELINED WITH TORN LIGAMENT IN LEFT KNEE

News Sports Bayern's Coman sidelined with torn ligament in left knee

Bayern's Coman sidelined with torn ligament in left knee

Kingsley Coman's absence from Bayern Munich is expected to last "for the next few weeks" due to a torn medial collateral ligament in his left knee. The injury occurred during Saturday's 3-2 victory against Augsburg in the Bundesliga.

DPA SPORTS Published January 28,2024 Subscribe

Bayern Munich will be without Kingsley Coman "for the next few weeks" after the winger suffered a torn medial collateral ligament in his left knee during the 3-2 Bundesliga win at Augsburg on Saturday, the club said.



"The diagnosis follows examination by Bayern's medical department," Bayern said in a statement.



Coman got injured in the build-up to to Aleksandar Pavlović's opening goal in the 23rd minute and had to be subbed off. He left the stadium on crutches.



"It's obviously a real blow. But knowing Kingsley, he'll come back even stronger. We wish him a speedy recovery," Bayern sporting director Christoph Freund said.



Coach Thomas Tuchel had already said after that match that it was "probably a fairly serious injury - it looked a painful one. There was no chance of him staying on the pitch."









