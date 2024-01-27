GALATASARAYS FRENCH RIGHT BACK SACHA BOEY SET TO JOIN BAYERN MUNICH

News Sports Galatasaray's French right back Sacha Boey set to join Bayern Munich

Galatasaray's Sacha Boey, the French right back, is close to finalizing a deal with Bayern Munich. "He's someone we are looking to bring on board," stated coach Thomas Tuchel in an interview with Sky before their Bundesliga game against Augsburg on Saturday.

Boey, 23, is undergoing a medical and media reports have put the fee at just under €30 million ($33 million).



Bayern have been busy in the January transfer window due to a lack of defenders. They started the season light in the backline and have since seen Bouna Sarr ruled out with a cruciate knee injury while Kim Min Jae and Noussair Mazraoui are away at the Asian and African Nations Cups.



Centre back Eric Dier has already been loaned from Tottenham Hotspur and made his first start at Augsburg.



With centre back Dayot Upamecano and right back Konrad Laimer also now injured, as well as potential right back fill-in Joshua Kimmich missing with a shoulder problem, Tuchel was forced to play left back Raphaël Guerreiro on the right.



When asked if the Portugal international could manage it, Tuchel replied: "He has to. He's clever, there's no other way."



Asked if Tuchel himself could be called up to the squad in an emergency, the 50-year-old former defender joked: "Hopefully not."











