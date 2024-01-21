Milan secure last-gasp win at Udinese after game interrupted by racist chants

A stoppage-time goal by striker Noah Okafor secured AC Milan a 3-2 win at lowly Udinese in Serie A on Saturday after the game was briefly suspended in the first half due to racist chants towards Milan goalkeeper Mike Maignan.

Midfielder Ruben Loftus-Cheek gave Milan the lead with a low first-time shot inside the post shortly before the match was interrupted in the 33rd minute.

Maignan alerted the referee before leaving the pitch due to repeated racist chants from the local fans, as reported by Italian media, and was followed by his team mates to the tunnel.

The game was restarted after less than 10 minutes and midfielder Lazar Samardzic levelled for the hosts before the break before Florian Thauvin put Udinese in front in the 62nd minute.

But Milan managed to snatch victory when substitute Luka Jovic netted on a rebound in the 83rd minute and Okafor made it 3-2 in stoppage time from close range.

Milan are third in the standings on 45 points from 21 games, six behind leaders Inter Milan and four adrift of second-placed Juventus, who both have a game in hand. Udinese are 17th with 18 points.







