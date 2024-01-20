Dortmund cruise past Cologne 4-0 with Malen double

Donyell Malen scored twice as Borussia Dortmund eased past hosts Cologne 4-0 on Saturday to make it two Bundesliga wins in a row this year.

The visitors were stronger from the start and Dutch international Malen put them in front in the 12th minute after drilling in from Julian Brandt's corner.

The game had to be interrupted for about eight minutes a little later after fans threw chocolate coins onto the pitch in protest to the planned sale of a stake in the Bundesliga media rights firm to an investor.

While Dortmund gradually took their foot off the gas, Cologne almost levelled right after the restart with Jan Thielmann's point-blank effort palmed wide by keeper Gregor Kobel.

Cologne's Linton Maina then hit the woodwork with a superb effort in the 50th before Dortmund struck against the run of play when Jadon Sancho was brought down in the box.

Niclas Fuellkrug stepped up and converted the spot kick in the 58th to double their lead and only three minutes later Malen bagged his second goal after he latched on to a sensational Ian Maatsen pass to slot in.

Substitute Youssoufa Moukoko tapped in a fourth in stoppage time.

Dortmund are in fifth place on 33 points, as many as fourth-placed RB Leipzig, who take on league leaders Bayer Leverkusen later on Saturday.







