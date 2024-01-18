French Ministry of Economy searched as part of Neymar investigation: Media reports

The French Ministry of Economy, Finance and Industrial and Digital Sovereignty was searched on Monday, as a part of footballer Neymar's transfer investigation, French media reported.

Several departments of the tax administration of the ministry were searched after news broke in France of a possible tax favor that would have been granted to Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) in 2017 for the transfer of Brazilian star Neymar, the reports said.

There was no official comment about the issue yet.

After playing for Barcelona since 2013, Neymar Jr. signed with PSG in 2017 for a record fee of €222 million ($262 million), which is the record for the most expensive transfer in football history.

He then joined Saudi club Al Hilal in August 2023.