AC Milan have granted Rade Krunic a loan move to Fenerbahçe. The midfielder, who has made 10 appearances for the Serie A team this season, will now spend the remainder of the campaign in Türkiye as a member of their squad.

The Bosnia-Herzegovina international has played 10 times for the Serie A club this season, but will spend the rest of the campaign in Türkiye.



There is an obligation in the deal to make Krunic's switch a permanent transfer should certain conditions be met.



Krunic moved to the San Siro in 2019 from Empoli and has made more than 100 appearances for Milan, but looks set to continue his career away from the Italian outfit.



"The club would like to wish Rade all the best for this coming adventure," a Milan statement read.