Lucas Beraldo joins Paris Saint-Germain

Ligue 1 club Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) announced Monday that Lucas Beraldo has joined the French club.

The 20-year-old Brazilian will stay with the Parisians through 2028, according to a statement.

"I'm really happy to be joining a club as ambitious as Paris Saint-Germain," said Beraldo. "This is an important step in my career and one that will help me to move forward. I can't wait to get to know my new teammates and to take my first steps in this shirt."

The Brazil U20 national defender joined PSG from Brazilian side Sao Paulo, where he helped the team bag the 2023 Brazilian Super Cup.