Aston Villa back to winning ways as Luiz penalty seals victory over Burnley

An 89th-minute penalty from Douglas Luiz earned Aston Villa a hard-fought 3-2 home victory over 10-man Burnley in the Premier League on Saturday, provisionally moving Unai Emery's side to second place in the table.

In an end-to-end first half, Villa's Leon Bailey fired into the roof of the net in the 28th minute from an Ollie Watkins pass to break the deadlock, but Burnley responded through Zeki Amdouni's volley three minutes later.

A simple finish from Moussa Diaby put the hosts back ahead in the 42nd minute, before Burnley went down to 10 men when Sander Berge was shown a second yellow card for a tug on Luiz's shirt.

Villa were given an almighty scare late on as Burnley levelled through Lyle Foster's smash and grab effort, but the home fans breathed a sigh of relief when Luiz hammered his spot-kick off the underside of the crossbar and into the net after Jhon Duran was fouled by Aaron Ramsey.







