Erdoğan: Turning sports into political tool 'serves no purpose'

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan said on Saturday that turning sports into a tool for political competition is "wrong, misguided and serves no purpose."



"Turning sports into a tool for daily political competition, for whatever reason, is wrong, misguided, and serves no purpose," Erdoğan said at an awards ceremony in Istanbul.



"We want Turkish sports, especially football, to be in the spotlight not through controversies but through successes," he added.



He said, "I expect all clubs to genuinely embrace the spirit of fair play, representing peace, solidarity, and collaboration in sports."



President Erdoğan's remarks came a day after the Turkish Super Cup final between Galatasaray and Fenerbahçe, scheduled to be played in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia got postponed.



The decision was taken jointly by the clubs due to "some problems in the organization," according to the Turkish Football Federation.