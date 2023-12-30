 Contact Us
Israel turns Gaza stadiums into "torture and execution centers"

In light of the ongoing Israeli military offensive on the Gaza Strip starting October 7th, numerous reports have emerged detailing the deaths of countless athletes and the transformation of stadiums into sites of cruelty and violence. The Gaza Strip Sports Higher Council has issued a written plea for accountability, condemning the atrocities against innocent members of the Palestinian sports community, including women and children.

Published December 31,2023
Since the beginning of the attacks on the Gaza Strip on October 7th by Israeli forces, it has been reported that hundreds of athletes have been killed, and stadiums have been turned into "torture and execution centers."

In a written statement by the Gaza Strip Sports Higher Council, a call was made for the Israeli army to be held accountable for the crimes committed against the Palestinian sports community, civilians, women, and children.

Israel has killed hundreds of athletes in Gaza since October 7th, demolished dozens of clubs and stadiums, and transformed some of them into centers where Palestinians are gathered, tortured, and executed, such as the El-Yermuk Stadium in the city of Gaza.

Israel has committed clear violations of war crimes and international humanitarian law against the Palestinian sports community. An appeal was made to the international community, sports federations, and all countries in the free world to take necessary measures to stop the genocide against the people of Gaza.

A video that circulated on social media a few days ago revealed Israeli soldiers stripping Palestinians, including children and the elderly, half-naked in a stadium in the Gaza Strip.