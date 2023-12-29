Real Madrid head coach Carlo Ancelotti renews contract

Real Madrid announced on Friday that head coach Carlo Ancelotti renewed his contract with the Spanish La Liga club.

The 64-year-old Italian manager will stay with Los Merengues until June 30, 2026, according to a statement.

'Don Carlo' bagged two UEFA Champions League titles, two FIFA Club World Cups, two UEFA Super Cups, and one Spanish La Liga title with Real Madrid.

Carlo Ancelotti is the only manager to clinch four UEFA Champions League trophies, the coach with the most victories in the history of this competition (118), and he is also the first manager to win the five major European league titles (Italy, England, France, Germany, and Spain).













