Real Madrid head coach Carlo Ancelotti renews contract

Real Madrid announced on Friday that head coach Carlo Ancelotti has extended his contract with the club until June 30, 2026. The 64-year-old Italian, known as 'Don Carlo,' has previously secured impressive titles with Real Madrid, including two UEFA Champions League trophies, two FIFA Club World Cups, two UEFA Super Cups, and one Spanish La Liga title.

Published December 29,2023
The 64-year-old Italian manager will stay with Los Merengues until June 30, 2026, according to a statement.

Carlo Ancelotti is the only manager to clinch four UEFA Champions League trophies, the coach with the most victories in the history of this competition (118), and he is also the first manager to win the five major European league titles (Italy, England, France, Germany, and Spain).