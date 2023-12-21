News Sports UEFA: Court ruling does not endorse or validate Super League

According to a statement from UEFA, this decision is not an endorsement or validation of the 'super league'; instead, it emphasizes an existing gap in UEFA's pre-authorization process that was previously recognized and remedied in June 2022.

European football governing body UEFA has come out fighting after the European Court of Justice ruled that its bid to stop a Super League was unlawful.



"This ruling does not signify an endorsement or validation of the so-called 'super league'; it rather underscores a pre-existing shortfall within UEFA's pre-authorization framework, a technical aspect that has already been acknowledged and addressed in June 2022," a UEFA statement said.



However, some legal commentators say the ruling from the EU's top court still stands despite UEFA's changes.



"UEFA is confident in the robustness of its new rules, and specifically that they comply with all relevant European laws and regulations," the UEFA statement added.



"UEFA remains resolute in its commitment to uphold the European football pyramid, ensuring that it continues to serve the broader interests of society. We will continue to shape the European sports model collectively with national associations, leagues, clubs, fans, players, coaches, EU institutions, governments and partners alike.



"We trust that the solidarity-based European football pyramid that the fans and all stakeholders have declared as their irreplaceable model will be safeguarded against the threat of breakaways by European and national laws."















