Netanyahu vows to continue Gaza war until all goals of zionist Israeli regime achieved

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Thursday reiterated his government position that the Israeli war on Gaza will not stop until the Israeli goals are achieved.

"I will do everything in my power to ensure that Gaza does not pose a threat to Israel, neither Hamastan nor Fatahstan," Netanyahu said in a televised speech, cited by the Haaretz daily.

Netanyahu was referring to his position of rejecting to keep Hamas in power in Gaza, and also his rejection of allowing the Palestinian Authority to have a role in Gaza in the post-war period.

He also reiterated the Israeli state's goals of fighting in Gaza, saying: "Hamas is eliminated and all the hostages are released."

The Hamas group and the Palestinian Authority are yet to comment on Netanyahu's remarks.

Israel has pounded the Gaza Strip since the Oct. 7 attack by Hamas, killing at least 19,667 Palestinians, mostly women and children, and injuring 52,586 others, according to health authorities in the enclave.

The Israeli onslaught has left Gaza in ruins with half of the coastal territory's housing stock damaged or destroyed, and nearly 2 million people displaced within the densely-populated enclave amid shortages of food and clean water.

Nearly 1,200 Israelis are believed to have been killed in the Hamas attack, while nearly 130 hostages remain in captivity.