The blood-thirsty Israeli government is continuously carrying out its occupation agenda for Gaza, which includes attempting to annex the territory and eradicate its population. As part of this plan, they have recently embarked on the Cyprus initiative, which marks the final phase of their efforts to occupy Gaza.



It has long been discussed that Israel has been gradually taking over Cyprus based on its claim of "Promised Lands." Israelis, particularly on the Greek Cypriot side, had been accumulating land and property from the island. The Israeli government, which received support from the Greek Cypriot side to attack Gaza and made efforts to establish military bases in the region, has now taken action under the pretext of "aid."



After a critical visit that took place yesterday, attention turned to Israel's sinister plans. Israel, expanding its land occupation and worsening the humanitarian catastrophe in Gaza due to housing, food, and clean water shortages, discussed sending aid to Gaza by sea with the Republic of Southern Greek Cyprus.



As reported by the Israeli Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Minister Eli Cohen held talks with Cypriot Foreign Minister Constantinos Kombus regarding the establishment of a "maritime corridor" to Gaza. During their visit to Larnaca Port together, Cohen received updates on the ongoing preparations.



According to the announcement, a planned "maritime corridor" would include a versatile facility at Larnaca Port, under Israeli supervision, for the inspection and direct transport of humanitarian aid to Gaza without going through Israeli territory.



Cohen also noted that this passage, launched from Greek Cypriots, would assist in Israel's economic separation from the Gaza Strip.



The realities behind Israel's Cyprus process, launched under the pretext of so-called "humanitarian aid," which openly applies genocide to the Palestinian people, have come to light. Israel, which is expected to blockade Gaza from every angle with the 'Greek plan', will completely close the region to land crossings with this strategy, according to strategic experts.



According to the plan, allegedly made to stop humanitarian aid coming from the Rafah Border Crossing in Egypt to Gaza, Israel will complete the occupation of the region under the pretext of "humanitarian aid."



On the other hand, making statements on the issue, the President of the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus, Ersin Tatar, stated that the US and the UK, using the territories controlled by the Greek Cypriot administration, provide military support to Tel Aviv. Tatar argued that the "humanitarian aid corridor by sea to Gaza" proposed by Greek Cypriots, which controls the territories, was intended to "veil" military support to Israel from the territories controlled by the Greeks.



Tatar drew attention to the increasing military presence of the US and France in the territories controlled by RoC to support Israel, and he claimed that Greek Cypriots' efforts to establish a "humanitarian aid corridor by sea to Gaza" were intended to "veil" military support to Israel from Greek territories.



Tatar emphasized that Greek Cypriots carried out all these actions by ignoring the fact that Türkiye and Turkish Cypriots were the guarantors of Cyprus and partners on the island.



Pointing a finger at that the Greek side is not sincere about aid to Gaza, Tatar said: "Greek Cypriots, which cooperates with Israel, is not sincere about aid to Gaza. Israeli Foreign Minister Eli Cohen was here. They come, and they go. Collaborations continue. On the one hand, the military activities of some countries, and on the other hand, the relations of Greek Cypriots with Israel, considering all these, I think the issue of the humanitarian aid corridor is considered as a 'veil' for other issues. If the Greeks were sincere about the humanitarian aid corridor, they wouldn't be this close to Israel. Therefore, there is insincerity here."







