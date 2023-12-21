 Contact Us
News Sports Referee Halil Umut Meler says he won't forgive Turkish club Ankaragucu chief Faruk Koca for punch attack.

Referee Halil Umut Meler says he won't forgive Turkish club Ankaragucu chief Faruk Koca for punch attack.

Referee Halil Umut Meler expressed his disappointment and stated that he cannot overlook the physical assault by Turkish club Ankaragucu's president, Faruk Koca, at the conclusion of a recent Super Lig game.

Reuters SPORTS
Published December 21,2023
Subscribe
REFEREE HALIL UMUT MELER SAYS HE WONT FORGIVE TURKISH CLUB ANKARAGUCU CHIEF FARUK KOCA FOR PUNCH ATTACK.

Referee Halil Umut Meler said he will not forgive Turkish club Ankaragucu's president Faruk Koca for punching him in the face at the end of a Super Lig match last week.

The Turkish Football Federation's (TFF) disciplinary board imposed a permanent ban on Koca, who entered the field and hit Meler when the final whistle blew after Rizespor scored a 97th-minute equalizer at Ankaragucu's Eryaman Stadium.

Meler was then kicked in the head as he lay on the pitch.

Koca was arrested a day after the incident, with Meler telling police that the official had threatened to kill him.

"No, I did not forgive (Koca), I will not forgive," Meler told Turkish news daily Hurriyet.

"The person who did this punched me, I collapsed and fell to the ground. But the actual kicking while I was on the ground will be something I will never forget for the rest of my life.

"That's why, in conscience, I will never forgive. I will not forgive in any way, I will never forgive those who did it or those who provoked it."

Türkiye's top soccer league resumed play on Tuesday following a one-week suspension.