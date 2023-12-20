Istanbulspor-Trabzonspor Trendyol Super Lig match suspended

A Trendyol Super Lig match between Istanbulspor and Trabzonspor was suspended Tuesday.

Trabzonspor was leading 2-1 when Istanbulspor's President Ecmel Faik Sarıalioğlu decided to pull his team off the pitch in protest against calls by the referee.

Despite attempts by Trabzonspor's President Ertuğrul Doğan and several Istanbulspor players to convince Sarıalioğlu to resume the match, Istanbulspor abandoned the field.

Egyptian midfielder Trezeguet scored the opening goal for Trabzonspor in the 11th minute at Necmi Kadıoğlu Stadium.

Muammer Sarıkaya leveled in the 39th minute before Nigerian striker Paul Onuachu made it 2-1 for Trabzon in the 68th minute.

The Turkish Football Federation (TFF) will make the final decision about the match.